Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

