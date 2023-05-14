Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Moline, IL
