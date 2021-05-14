Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.