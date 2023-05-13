The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Moline, IL
