Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.