Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather threats for the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas this evening and overnight.
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Feeling like summer today with many seeing highs in the low 80s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. Fin…