Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

