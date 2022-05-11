The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Quad-City residents will finally be able to turn off their furnaces this week, but they will also need to prime their air conditioners as a huge swing in temperatures is on the way to the region.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions are…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today.…