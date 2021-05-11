Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The are…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in th…