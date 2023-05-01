Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.