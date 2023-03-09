Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to our area. A rain and snow chance continues f…
Still a chance for isolated showers Monday morning before a cold front arrives. See how much temperatures will drop behind the front and what …
Thanks to Monday's cold front, today is not going to be as warm. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills ar…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are showi…