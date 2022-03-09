Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
