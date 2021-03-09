Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL
