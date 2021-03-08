 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

