Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Moline, IL
