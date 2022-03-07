Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL
