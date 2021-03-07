Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.