Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Moline, IL
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
