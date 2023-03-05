Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to our area. A rain and snow chance continues f…
Dry today, but late tonight a rain/snow mix will start to push into the area. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on w…
Dry during the day Tuesday, but a rain chance returns tonight as a warm front lifts over us. See how long the showers will stick around and wh…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The Moline area should see a ligh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expec…