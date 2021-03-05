 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

