Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.