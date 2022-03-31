Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.