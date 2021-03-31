Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Moline, IL
