Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …