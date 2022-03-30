Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 d…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?