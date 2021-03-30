 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

