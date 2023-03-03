Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Moline, IL
