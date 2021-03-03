 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

