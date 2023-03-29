The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Moline, IL
