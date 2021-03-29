Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Moline, IL
