Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Moline, IL
