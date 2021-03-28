Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL
