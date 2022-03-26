 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

