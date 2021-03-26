Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.