Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
