Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.