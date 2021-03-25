 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

