Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

