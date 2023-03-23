Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Moline, IL
