Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
