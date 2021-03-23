Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
