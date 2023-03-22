Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Moline, IL
