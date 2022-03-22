Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.