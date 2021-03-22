 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL

Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

