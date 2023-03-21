Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Moline, IL
