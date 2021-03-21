Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL
