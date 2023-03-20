Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect per…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect per…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…