Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL
