Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL

Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

