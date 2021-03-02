Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
