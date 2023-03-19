Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Molin…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect per…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect per…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…