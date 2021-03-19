 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

