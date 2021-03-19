Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 de…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, M…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …
For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 20 …